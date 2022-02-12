Eli Derby Sings Us A "Love Song"

Valentine's Day is quickly creeping up, and so many of our favourite artists have been helping to set the tone by delivering feel-good tracks just in time for the lovey-dovey holiday, including LVRN artist Eli Derby, who dropped off "Love Song" earlier this weekend.

"I wrote the song during my very first visit to Los Angeles, it was about a relationship I was in at that time," the R&B vocalist said in a statement, as per The Fader. "It was going really well and it inspired me to write a love song that I could connect to, that my friends could connect to."

Speaking on the single's accompanying music video, Darby said, "I wanted it to be relatable to people my age, we don't all fit in one style. Also shows that love is universal, it has no boundaries or restraints."

It was just last year that the PG County native shared his debut single, "Gaslight," and since then, he's only continued to grow in his craft. Check out Eli Derby's latest below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lipstick staining on my left brain

Got me thinking insane thoughts about you

(Got me thinking thoughts about you, whoa)

Like when we hung out on Friday

Took you home and still Facetimed until two

