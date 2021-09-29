mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eli Derby Makes LVRN Debut With "Gaslight"

Mitch Findlay
September 29, 2021 13:50
Gaslight
Eli Derby

New LVRN signee Eli Derby sings his heart out in his debut single "Gaslight."


LVRN has come through to deliver the debut single from their new signee Eli Derby, a young talent who seems to fit in quite nicely with the label's established roster. Today marks the arrival of "Gaslight," a melodic offering that showcases Derby's vocal chops and vulnerability -- if that wasn't enough to convince newcomers, the accompanying video also features some impressive choreography, sure to spark intrigue about his potential star power.

"I don't want to know what you're doing, who you're talking to," he sings, reflecting on a love torn asunder. "Where you're making moves, not going through your phone / cause if I did, would be bad news / I won't forgive myself." While the song certainly paints a picture on its own, Derby's tale of heartbreak truly comes alive when watched with the official visuals -- check that out for yourself right now, and sound off if you're enjoying Love Renaissance's new addition.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want to know what you're doing, who you're talking to
Where you're making moves, not going through your phone 
Cause if I did, would be bad news 
I won't forgive myself

Eli Derby
Eli Derby Love Renaissance (LVRN)
