Eli Apple is one of the most slandered men in the entire NFL. This is mostly because the cornerback loves to troll on social media, and most fans don't believe that his play on the field is good enough to back up what he says. Heading into the Super Bowl, many were praying for his downfall, and after giving up the game-winning TD to Cooper Kupp, you can only imagine the slander that Apple was subjected to.

As it turns out, Apple doesn't mind that hate. In fact, it is simply fueling him to come back better next year. While taking to Instagram recently, Apple thanked the Bengals for a fantastic season, while also showing love to the fans that had his back this whole time.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Per Apple:

"All Glory To God For Blessing Me Immensely This Season To Share the Field With The Best Group Of Men Ive Been Around. Truly Grateful To My Teammates, Who Dey Nation, And My Coaches for Embracing Me As Family. Proud of The Rigorous Work We Put In To Make This Season A Special One. Yall ReAwoke A Fire In Me That Will Only Make Me Stronger and Im Beyond Excited To Unleash That Demon Again to Exponential Levels On Any Opp That Lines Up Across From Me Next Season"





Apple is a free agent this spring, so it remains to be seen whether or not he will be back with the Bengals this year. Regardless of where he lands, it's clear that he will remain a controversial figure.