ELHAE Shares New Project "Aura III"

ELHAE has left fans eager for a new project over the past two years. Even though he's offered a few singles between his 2019 project, Trouble In Paradise, it was in late 2020 when he started to kick off the campaign for a new project. This week, he gave fans exactly that by serving up the third and final installment in the AURA series.

Laced up with 11 tracks in total, ELHAE returned with his latest body of work AURA III on Friday. The project arrives nearly four years after its predecessor and includes a slew of familiar faces like Rick Ross, who appears on the single "Fun Fact," Masego, and Xavier Omar.

AURA III is exactly the vibes you need for a weekend like this. Press play below.