mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Elhae & Rick Ross Team Up For Groovy New Single "Fun Fact"

Alexander Cole
December 05, 2020 12:52
98 Views
00
0
Image via ElhaeImage via Elhae
Image via Elhae

Fun Fact
Elhae Feat. Rick Ross

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Elhae delivers yet another great track, this time with the help of Rick Ross.


Hailing from North Dakota, Elhae has been coming through with dope projects and singles over the last few years. His smooth brand of r&b has kept listeners engaged and they have been waiting on him to deliver some new heat. On Friday, that's exactly what he did as he dropped a brand new song called "Fun Fact" which features hip-hop legend, Rick Ross.

With this track, Elhae offers up some sexually-charged lyrics as he sings over a groovy bassline and some luscious synths. From there, Ross comes into the fold with his signature style that will certainly have his fans excited. Overall, Elhae and Ross make a great team, so if you're curious about this track, check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fun fact, baby, I'm back, back in effect, yeah
Fun fact, I got a hunnid around my neck, yeah
Who that? That's just my ex tryna get back, yeah
Rolling stonÐµ, I'm movin' on, never look back, yeah

Elhae
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  98
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Elhae Rick Ross new song new music fun fact
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Elhae & Rick Ross Team Up For Groovy New Single "Fun Fact"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject