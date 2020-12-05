Elhae & Rick Ross Team Up For Groovy New Single "Fun Fact"

Hailing from North Dakota, Elhae has been coming through with dope projects and singles over the last few years. His smooth brand of r&b has kept listeners engaged and they have been waiting on him to deliver some new heat. On Friday, that's exactly what he did as he dropped a brand new song called "Fun Fact" which features hip-hop legend, Rick Ross.

With this track, Elhae offers up some sexually-charged lyrics as he sings over a groovy bassline and some luscious synths. From there, Ross comes into the fold with his signature style that will certainly have his fans excited. Overall, Elhae and Ross make a great team, so if you're curious about this track, check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fun fact, baby, I'm back, back in effect, yeah

Fun fact, I got a hunnid around my neck, yeah

Who that? That's just my ex tryna get back, yeah

Rolling stonÐµ, I'm movin' on, never look back, yeah