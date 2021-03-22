Elgin Baylor is a legendary basketball player who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers organization. From their days in the mid-west to the west coast, Baylor was one of the most iconic players in the history of the franchise. On Monday, Baylor passed away due to natural causes as he was surrounded by his family.

The announcement was made on the Los Angeles Lakers website where his wife Elaine offered a touching tribute to the legend. Team owner Jeanie Buss also offered some kind words as she explained just how much Baylor means to the Lakers and everything they stand for as an organization.

“Elgin was THE superstar of his era - his many accolades speak to that,” Jeanie Buss wrote. “He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I’d like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family.”

While he never won a title, Baylor was able to make 10 All-NBA teams and was an all-star 11 times. He averaged 27.4 points per game throughout his career and he also notched 13.5 rebounds. He is a legendary superstar and we send our condolences to his family and friends during these difficult times.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports