Twitter can be a harmful place if you are an athlete or anyone with some sort of celebrity status. For many athletes, burner accounts have been one way to deflect criticism or provide a space for fans to think that you have more people in your corner than you really do. Of course, Kevin Durant was the most infamous case of the burner account phenomenon as he got caught in 4K following his first championship win with the Golden State Warriors.

Other players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have also been caught with alleged burner accounts, and now, the latest player to be suspected of one is Elfrid Payton of the New York Knicks. In the tweets below, you can see screenshots from a Twitter account called @knicksfan63, and pretty well every single message is defending Payton in a grandiose way.

Regardless of what is happening with the Knicks, the account defends Payton and even demands that he be in the starting lineup. From the retweets to the likes to the actual replies, it's almost hard to believe that this isn't Payton. Of course, there is no real proof that it's him, although, at this point, NBA Twitter is convinced.

Over the course of the season, we're sure more of these accounts will pop which is surprising as you would think players would have learned their lesson by now.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images