ElCamino Drops Off "ElCamino 2" Tape

Milca P.
November 25, 2019 02:11
ElCamino 2
El Camino

ElCamino cuts a new project.


Griselda Records own ElCamino has returned to deliver on his ElCamino 2 project. 

Laying down seven tracks, ElCamino is joined by Rick Hyde, 38 Spesh, and labelmate Benny The Butcher. On the backend, you'll find production credits from the talents of DJ Green Lantern, Camoflauge Monk, DirtyDiggs, JR Swiftz, Chris Ruben and Boodeini.

The new effort arrives just a few weeks after ElCamino's joint Saint Muerte project with Bozack Morris. Prior to that, he launched his Where's My Pyrex collab with producer Oh Jay. Appropriately following on his self-titled effort, ElCamino 2 arrives as the perfect cap to 2019 for the Buffalo rapper.

