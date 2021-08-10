Elcamino & Keisha Plum Connect On "Fashionably Late"

Personal adversities forced Elcamino to lay low for a bit. Even still, he's remained incredibly prolific in his output. Last year, he dropped off seven full length projects, on top of other collaborations and solo releases. He's already offered fans projects like Block Work and On The 3rd Day with TrickyTrippz with a third project on its way later this year.

Last week, Elcamino came through with a brand new single off of his forthcoming project, Let There Be Light. Tapping Griselda's Keisha Plum, Elcamino dropped off his latest single, "Fashionably Late." The single boasts production credits from StreetRunner.

The latest single from Elcamino serves as the follow-up to "My Way" which dropped in July.

Check out Elcamino's new single, "Fashionably Late" ft. Keisha Plum below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

I was found in the bushes

Ever since, been cookin'

Started off with juxes

Look how far we took it

We take care of our families

Nominated for Grammys

