mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Elcamino & Keisha Plum Connect On "Fashionably Late"

Aron A.
August 10, 2021 16:31
189 Views
11
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Fashionably Late
Elcamino Feat. Keisha Plum

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Elcamino prepares for the release of a new project with "Fashionably Late" ft. Griselda's Keisha Plum.


Personal adversities forced Elcamino to lay low for a bit. Even still, he's remained incredibly prolific in his output. Last year, he dropped off seven full length projects, on top of other collaborations and solo releases. He's already offered fans projects like Block Work and On The 3rd Day with TrickyTrippz with a third project on its way later this year.

Last week, Elcamino came through with a brand new single off of his forthcoming project, Let There Be Light. Tapping Griselda's Keisha Plum, Elcamino dropped off his latest single, "Fashionably Late." The single boasts production credits from StreetRunner.

The latest single from Elcamino serves as the follow-up to "My Way" which dropped in July.

Check out Elcamino's new single, "Fashionably Late" ft. Keisha Plum below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
I was found in the bushes
Ever since, been cookin'
Started off with juxes
Look how far we took it
We take care of our families
Nominated for Grammys

Elcamino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  189
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Elcamino Keisha Plum
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Elcamino & Keisha Plum Connect On "Fashionably Late"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject