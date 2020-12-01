Elcamino & 38 Spesh Drops Off "Sacred Psalms"

El Camino and 38 Spesh have applied pressure all year as both collaborators and solo artists. Now, they've returned together for their latest offering, Sacred Psalms. Serving as their follow-up to Martyr's Prayer, the new project from Camino and Spesh includes eight songs in total without any guest features. It's another dense offering that showcases their potent chemistry, picking up where they left off on Martyr's Prayer.

The latest offering comes after a prolific year from both artists. Camino's unleashed over five projects this year while 38 Spesh has pretty much dropped one project a month on average over the course of 2020.

It seems like they have no intention of slowing down in 2021. Check out the latest project from Elcamino and 38 Spesh below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song.