Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Archivaldo was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia last Monday (February 22). Charged with conspiring to distribute drugs for importation into the States, the former beauty queen is allegedly being offered a plea deal. Prosecutors are planning to offer Aispuro witness protection and a new life in exchange for information on the Sinaloa Cartel her husband oversaw. In addition to mulling over this ultimatum in a Virginia detention center, TMZ also reports that the 31-year-old is getting the same treatment as any other inmate, despite being the mastermind behind El Chapo's infamous prison escapes.



Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Her attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told TMZ that following her drug trafficking arrest in Virginia, she's being treated just like any other government guest, and there are no extra security measures in place.

Lichtman told the publication that she simply doesn't qualify for beefed-up security because she wasn't seen as a security risk. Comparatively, the federal prosecutors are now claiming she conspired twice to help El Chapo escape prison, including one successful break in Mexico. The Alexander Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, has not discussed any security measures openly.

Aispuro's treatment is quite the opposite of that of her infamous husband, who has complained about "torturous" prison conditions before his sentencing. She is being charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 milligrams or more of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilos or more of marijuana for importation into the United States.

We'll keep you updated as the trial gets underway.

[via]