El Chapo is known to be one of the most ruthless drug kingpins the world has ever seen. He is currently serving jail time although his influence and menacing presence are still felt in his native Mexico. Despite this, it looks like his daughter, Alejandrina Guzman, is doing her best to help out the people of Mexico during the Coronavirus crisis.

As of right now, cases are starting to skyrocket in the country and people are dying at an alarming rate. In order to create some relief, Guzman has begun putting together aid packages called "Chapo's Provisions." The packages even have El Chapo's face on them and inside, people can find medical masks, food, hand soap, and some other goods that will keep them safe during this trying time.

Needless to say, anyone can do a good deed during these uncertain times and it appears as though Guzman is about to save lives while also bringing some smiles to people's faces. Numerous celebrities have been contributing some relief efforts of their own and these initiatives have certainly gone a long way.

Perhaps Guzman will inspire other people in Mexico to come through with their own relief initiatives. At this point, every little bit helps.

