El Camino & 38 Spesh Link Up On "Stove Tops"

Aron A.
November 06, 2019 17:22
118 Views
Stove Tops
El Camino Feat. 38 Spesh

El Camino and 38 Spesh join forces on their new collab.


El Camino is a name that you should be keeping your eye out for. The rapper's been dishing out bars for the streets with each drop and flooding the streets all year. He released several dope projects this year including Don't Eat The Fruit, Lot And Abraham as well as Where's My Pyrex with Oh Jay. He may have dropped three projects already this year but now, he's readying to drop one last project before the year concludes with Elcamino 2.

Ahead of the release of his new project, he teamed up with 38 Spesh for their new collaboration, "Stove Tops." Boodeini holds down the production on this one while the two rappers kick gritty street bars. It's a great new track that will only help build the anticipation for Elcamino 2 dropping on November 22nd.

Quotable Lyrics
I was rich soon as I lit the stove
Bentley trucks, whippin' through the snow
D-Block where the bricks get sold
Gun long as a fishin' pole

El Camino
El Camino 38 Spesh elcamino 2
