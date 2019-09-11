Breaking Bad boasted an ending that many still tout as the gold standard for television storytelling. With satisfactory resolutions for every character not named Marie or Walt Jr/Flynn, Vince Gilligan's beloved series came as close to flawless as one might get. Therefore, when news of a Breaking Bad movie first surfaced, some of the optimism was cautious to say the least. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, so the old adage goes. Yet there's a newer adage that should perhaps be considered in this instance: In Vince Gilligan we trust.

By now, it's no secret that the film will pick up where the series left off. Which is to say, Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman on the run from authorities after his Walt-assisted escape from a meth dungeon. And while plot details aren't exactly numerous, this newest trailer finds a different way to drum up hype - by looking to the past.

Scored by the sounds of Chloe X Halle, Jesse's journey is the center of the latest trailer, highlighting on some of the iconic character's peaks and valleys. Will the upcoming film manage to top the open-ended closure of his incredible final shot? Time will tell. In the meantime, why not give in to the excitement?