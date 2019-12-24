mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

El Alfa Comes Through With "Mera Woo"

Aron A.
December 23, 2019 20:42
26 Views
00
0
Via El Jefe RecordsVia El Jefe Records
Via El Jefe Records

Mera Woo
El Alfa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

El Jefe is in the building.


With the rise of reggaeton expanding past Spanish-speaking countries, we've seen a plethora of Latinx artist make serious waves across the world including in America. It's no shock but in the past few years, it hasn't been uncommon to see Spanish bangers climb their way up on the Billboard Hot 100.

El Alfa has been around for a hot minute now but he's been working with many hip-hop artists lately such as Cardi B and Lil Pump, among others. Following the collaboration with Lil Pump, "Coronao Now," he returns with another banger. "Mera Woo" arrived over the weekend and it's an absolute banger. 

With El Alfa's heavy stream of music this year, we're excited to see what else he has in store for the coming year.

El Alfa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  26
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
El Alfa new song reggaeton banger
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS El Alfa Comes Through With "Mera Woo"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject