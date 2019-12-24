El Alfa Comes Through With "Mera Woo"

With the rise of reggaeton expanding past Spanish-speaking countries, we've seen a plethora of Latinx artist make serious waves across the world including in America. It's no shock but in the past few years, it hasn't been uncommon to see Spanish bangers climb their way up on the Billboard Hot 100.

El Alfa has been around for a hot minute now but he's been working with many hip-hop artists lately such as Cardi B and Lil Pump, among others. Following the collaboration with Lil Pump, "Coronao Now," he returns with another banger. "Mera Woo" arrived over the weekend and it's an absolute banger.

With El Alfa's heavy stream of music this year, we're excited to see what else he has in store for the coming year.