An eighth case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States.

A man from Boston, in his 20s, has contracted the virus, according to CNN. The report cites a press release from Boston and Massachusetts health officials. The positive test results were sent to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission, Friday evening.

The man had recently traveled from Wuhan, China. The few people he has come in contact with are being monitored for symptoms.

“Our priority is not only to protect and inform the residents of Boston but also to help this man continue to recover. We are pleased that he is doing well,” Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Rita Nieves said in the release. “Right now, we are not asking Boston residents to do anything differently. The risk to the general public remains low. And we continue to be confident we are in a good position to respond to this developing situation.”

This is the first case of the Coronavirus in Massachusetts. Other states that have confirmed cases include California, Washington state, Arizona and Illinois.

The current death toll sits at 259 reported fatalities. 12,000 people have been infected with the virus globally.

For constant updates, head to CNN.