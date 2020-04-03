mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Egyptian Rapper pre kai ro Celebrates His "Glo Up"

Alex Zidel
April 03, 2020 16:14
Glo Up
pre kai ro

The "Glo Up" is real for Egyptian rapper pre kai ro, who premieres his new project this week.


pre kai ro is making his way over our way to show us all what he's about. It's not every day that you hear about a rapper from Egypt making waves in America but, with the internet, anything is possible. The rising star has been expanding his network and his new seven-song project Glo Up gives us a good taste of what he's about.

Not interested in chasing fame through social media antics, pre kai ro is letting his music speak for itself. He has a good ear for sonics, layering his vocals on tracks like "Coastline" and exploring a more tropical vibe on "Tears." 

If you've never listened to pre kai ro before, check out his new project below via Starting Five and let us know if you're fucking with it.

Tracklist:

1. Glo Up
2. Coastline (feat. Prznt)
3. LA For A Month
4. Complicated
5. Starry Rari (feat. sobhhi)
6. Tears
7. Easy Money

