EGOVERT & Smokepurpp Get Wild On "Do It!"

EGOVERT and Smokepurpp sure know how to party. The two artists team up on "Do It!" The single is tailor-made for partying. A funky horn and excited synths give the song an anthemic vibe while EGOVERT raps about explicit sexual acts. It's honestly hard not to dance to this one.

"Do It!" is a vulgar booty shaker, and the vibe reminds us of the old Ying Yang twin hits. This is turn up music. Smokepurpp lays down the second verse furiously, having fun as he goes in. There really isn't any other place for this song other than clubs and house parties. So next time you're at a wild party, make sure to throw this one on.



Quotable Lyrics

I got five different hoes here

Bullets coastin' like a nose pierce (Mwah)

Half-white ho with blonde hair (Skrrt, skrrt)

And she throw it back for me like a lawn chair

Took my five minutes just to get the bitch on my lap

Nut in five minutes and her saliva on my sack