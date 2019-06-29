mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eearz Surfaces With "Missing ElemEnt" Project

Milca P.
June 29, 2019 18:58
Missing ElemEnt
Eearz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
Listen to Eearz's latest.


This year, Eearz has shown much promise, bursting out considerably with his "Kill Em With Success" and "Throw It" singles. This spring, the EzrDrummers artist teased a potential full-length release during the summer and he has now delivered on the faint promise with his newest Missing ElemEnt project. The new effort is outfitted with 13 tracks, not leaving much room for features save for looks from 2 Chainz and ScHoolboy Q.

The new album arrives after Eearz teased palates with his soulful "Heaven" track and points toward another promising input into the game. For some time now Eearz has continued to up his weight and Missing ElemEnt is no different.

Eearz new music new song Mixtapes EarDrummers Mike Will Made It missing element
