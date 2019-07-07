Eearz Flips The Script In "Throw It" Video

Eearz returns with "Throw It" clip.

Fresh off the release of his full-length Missing ElemEnt project, Eearz returns with a new clip to support project selection and lead single "Throw It."

In the new video, Eearz plucks a line from the track, "Tables turn, now you get no love from me," and transforms it into the clip's motto as he evolves from a clerk at a local pizza joint to the bossed up version fans have come to know.

The plotline even comes laced in the opportunity for Eearz to swerve on a woman who tried to curve him at the outset.

"I only talk to boss ni--as," she declares. "If you want to talk to me, you gon' have to step your money up."

