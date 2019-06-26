EEARZ Drops Off Soulful New Track "HEAVEN"

Mike Will Made-It has established himself as one of the leading producers in the music industry. With collaborations with everyone from Miley Cyrus to Gucci Mane, he's proven to have a rare ear for music. That being said, his efforts in recent times have gone towards putting a brighter spotlight on the artists on Ear Drummers. EEARZ has been putting in work for the past few years but he got a big look earlier this year when he linked with 2 Chainz, ScHoolboy Q and Mike Will for "Kill 'Em With Success." As he prepares to release his forthcoming album, Missing Element, he comes through with the first single, "Heaven." EEARZ showcases both his melodic side and his energetic delivery over a guitar-loop heavy beat.

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music and keep your eyes peeled for his new album, Missing Element dropping this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

Pain in your veins, honestly

I ain't ask for this life

Smoke blowin', dice rollin'

Haven't seen someone like you

