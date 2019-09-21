Eddie Supa Returns With Seductive New R&B Jam “2 AM”

After kicking off the year with the single “Level Up,” Chicago’s next up, Eddie Supa, decides to return to the scene this weekend and share his new self-produced record “2 AM.”

Slowing things down here, Eddie delivers a more seductive R&B cut for the ladies, crooning about being ready for the late night pleasure any time. “2 AM hit my line, its not too late I don't mind yeah/ You can get it anytime, get any way you like it,” he sings on the hook.

“People usually know me for rapping. I wanted to show my versatility as an artist and flex my singing skills," Eddie said of the record. "2am is just a fun uptempo bop about the universal bootycall time. I also was in my producer bag and did a beat switch up/breakdown for the second half of the song."

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Look for more from the Chicago native to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tease me with that lingerie

Love when you say dirty things, love when you throw it my face

You know what to do when you back that ass up

You know I run it girl, what you coming back for?