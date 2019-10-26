Eddie Supa Is Cutting You “No Slack” On His Latest Bop: Listen

We first introduced you to rising Chicago artist Eddie Supa last year when he caught our attention with the single “Lowkey,” and since then he’s been busy building a name for himself ever since. Coming off the success of his latest release “2 AM,” the multi-talented producer/writer/singer/rapper decides to return to the scene today and share his latest offering called “No Slack.”

Speaking on the self-produced bop, Eddie said... “For the beat I wanted to make a simple uptempo banger with a catchy 808 melody. I wanted to be on some motivational shit with my bars, addressing haters that hate cause that’s what’s trending. I wanted to encourage people to think for themselves. Lowkey, I just wanted people to play this song when need to get hyped about shit," he added.

Take a listen to the self-produced banger and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch im too lit to quit

Everything fucking swish

Fucker just mind your biz

Im getting mine ya bish

Goin in not finna hold back

like body shots I give a hoe's back

Don't fuck around finna know that

Don't give a fuck cut you no slack