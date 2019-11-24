mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eddie Supa Is Back With New Song "Game Set"

Kevin Goddard
November 24, 2019 16:46
Listen to Eddie Supa's latest offering "Game Set."


Coming off the success of his latest bop “No Slack,” multi-talented Chicago artist Eddie Supa decides to keep his foot on the gas and share his latest offering “Game Set.”

“Sonically, I wanted to created a manic beat that felt like your in a brawl super smash bros. Everyone goes all out and its fast paced through out the melee. I wanted the song to have that hype feeling,” he said of the song.

Take a listen to the self-produced heater and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Step back  let me handle shit
Big drip sink a battle ship
Blic flick light my cannibis
I don't miss no accidents
Rid my life of contaminants
Gotta be my own catalyst

