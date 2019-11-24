Eddie Supa Is Back With New Song "Game Set"

Coming off the success of his latest bop “No Slack,” multi-talented Chicago artist Eddie Supa decides to keep his foot on the gas and share his latest offering “Game Set.”

“Sonically, I wanted to created a manic beat that felt like your in a brawl super smash bros. Everyone goes all out and its fast paced through out the melee. I wanted the song to have that hype feeling,” he said of the song.

Take a listen to the self-produced heater and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Step back let me handle shit

Big drip sink a battle ship

Blic flick light my cannibis

I don't miss no accidents

Rid my life of contaminants

Gotta be my own catalyst