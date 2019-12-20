Before Eddie Murphy makes any moves to do stand up comedy (which he admitted will take at least nine months) the 58-year-old will be returning to Saturday Night Live this weekend. Eddie hasn't been on the show for 35 years and such a special moment means all those close to him should be present and the Dolemite Is My Name actor said that all 10 of his children are coming out for the big event.

“My kids have all flown in for this, they’re all flying out. So they’ll watch it,” he explained on the Today Show. Just last December, Eddie welcome his youngest son Max with his fiancée Paige Butcher and they also share a 3-year-old daughter, Izzy. Bria, 30, Miles, 27, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, and Bella, 17, are mothered by Eddie's ex-wife Nicole Murphy. His 30-year-old Eric is mothered by his ex Paulette McNeely and 29-year-old son Christian with Tamera Hood. Eddie also has a 12-year-old daughter, Angel, with ex Mel B.

“I really, really want it to be right,” Eddie added when explaining his return. “You don’t want to wait 35 years and come back and the show ain’t s–t and people clapping going, ‘I thought he was going to be much funnier than this.'”