Eddie Murphy rose to fame after appearing as a cast member on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984. During this same time, he also became a prolific stand-up comedian, cementing himself as both influential and controversial with specials like Delirious and Eddie Murphy Raw. Since then, Murphy has worked primarily as an actor, occasionally teasing a return to the comedy stage. On Thursday, however, Murphy told Kevin Hart that his stand-up return might be sooner than we originally thought.



This week, Murphy appeared on Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM podcast Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart to promote his new Amazon Prime film Coming 2 America. During the show, Hart jokingly pressed Murphy about the constant teasing of his stand-up return, saying, “Eddie, I don’t like talking to you about stand-up no more. I’m not fallin’ for the f*ckin’ trap. I’m sick of you, I’m sick of your sh*t. Every time we talk, he leaves me with a piece of information, and I feel like I got gold.”

Eddie said he had actually planned on returning to stand-up before the pandemic, telling Hart, “My plan was to do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up. And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole sh*t down. Then I was going – the whole time last year I would have been out working on my act trying to get my sh*t right, and then the whole thing shut down.”

Murphy also added that when things finally return to normal, his plans of returning to stand-up remain the same, saying, “Hey, when the pandemic is over and it’s safe for everybody to go out and do it, then the plan is to do it.”

Listen to the podcast clip below, and watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime now.

