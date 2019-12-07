If you didn't know that Eddie Murphy has a whole brood of offspring you know now. The Hollywood legend is a father to ten children ranging from the ages of 1 through 30 years old from five different women. On an episode of Ellen, Murphy said that while men find him crazy for having so many kids, women seem to find it attractive.



Eddie told Ellen, "Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that shit cost?’ And women, it’s kind of like, something sexy about it, I think." The funnyman added, “[they think,] 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in.'" Isn't that what it means? Eddie and his fiancée Paige Butcher have two children together, a 3-year-old girl named Izzy and a 1-year-old son named Max.

With his ex-wife Nicole Murphy, Eddie shares Bria, 30, Miles, 27, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, and Bella, 17. With Spice Girl Mel B he shares a 12-year-old daughter named Angel, and he has his son Eric, 30, with Paulette McNeely and Christian, 20 with Tamera Hood.

While on the show, Eddie said that he will soon be hosting SNL. Watch the clip below to hear Eddie's description of how people react to his large family.