The world has changed a lot in the past decade. Most importantly, we have seen a change in the social consciousness from the rise of activist groups fighting for an array of causes including LGBTQ+ rights to the exposure of sexual predators who once hid behind their highly prolific careers so they can face judgement for their actions. While some may call these changes negative, claiming it has made people far too sensitive, many can agree such changes were necessary. As we have seen such change and increased accountability take place in Hollywood, we have also seen it act through comedy and the kind of jokes we let fly by. As such, a slew of comics has been on the hot seat for making insensitive jokes in both past and present. Eddie Murphy indubitably is apart of these comics who some may consider having made their careers off of offensive jokes. And today, the comedian reflects on the latter and admits he was in the wrong.

According to the New York Post, Murphy spoke up about his previous content, specifically the load of anti-gay jokes present in his 1983 special Delirious. He expressed some regret and called himself out on the boldness he had back then to make such jokes. "Some of it. Some of it, I cringe when I watch. I’m like, oh my God, I can’t believe I said that!" Evidently, these kinds of jokes were made at a time when it was deemed acceptable to cross the line that way. Today, the comedian knows better and it is good to see he is showing some remorse.

