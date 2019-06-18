Big Ed is coming through with a vengeance. Today, the beloved songwriter unveiled the absolutely stacked tracklist to his upcoming Collabs No. 6 album, which already spawned singles with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and PnB Rock. Today, Ed took to Instagram to unveil the entire tracklist, which happens to feature a cavalcade of solid hip-hop artists.

Image via IG

Look for features from Cardi B, the reunion of Eminem and 50 Cent, a stellar pairing of Young Thug and J Hus, Meek Mill, Ella Mai, Dave, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Khalid, Camilia Cabello, Travis Scott, and more. The tracklist, as revealed on Ed's IG story, goes as follows:

1. Beautiful People ft. Khalid

2. South Of The Border ft Camila Cabello & Cardi B

3. Cross Me ft. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock

4. Take Me Back To London ft. Stormzy

5. Best Part Of Me ft. Yebba

6. I Don't Care ft. Justin Bieber

7. Antisocial ft. Travis Scott

8. Remember The Name ft. Eminem & 50 Cent

9. Feels ft. Young Thug & J Hus

10. Put It All On Me ft. Ella Mai

11. Nothing On You ft. Paulo Landra & Dave

12. I Don't Want Your Money ft. H.E.R.

13. 1000 Nights ft. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

14. Break My Heart ft. Skrillex

15. Blow ft. Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

Collabs No. 6 drops on July 12th, and will likely feature many strong summer anthems. Are you excited for the latest drop from Ed Sheeran? Sound off below.