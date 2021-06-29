Ed Sheeran says that he has an ongoing prank on Friends star Courteney Cox, in which he orders a piece of S&M gear to her house using her Alexa, every time that he visits. He explained the bit during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Yeah, this is wonderful. This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this,'” Sheeran began.

He then explained that he waited for her to leave the room and asked Alexa to order an “S&M leather gimp mask.”



Paul Kane / Getty Images

“Unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant found it,” he continued. “She opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed. And Courteney comes up, and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?'”

Sheeran says that by this point, Cox has upwards of 12 masks in her house that he hides whenever he visits.

“Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and then, I hide them in people’s bedrooms. So they’ll go in a drawer, and they’ll just find this leather S&M mask,” Sheeran explained.

“And she had two people look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about, so I left a couple of masks on the piano,” he joked.

Check out the clip from The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

[Via]