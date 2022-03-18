Ed Sheeran and The Game spent some time in the studio together a few years back, and even teased the arrival of a tandem project that has yet to see the light of day. During a stint on the Fitzy & Wippa podcast, the English singer opened up about his time in Compton, and even revealed that there was a moment when his rapper pal got him stoned silly.

“I remember I was in the studio once in, like 2013,” the 31-year-old recalled. “I was doing some records with The Game and he took me to Compton. And we were in the studio and we probably made like 13, 14 songs. And towards the end of the session his boys come in and they’re sort of like, it starts being a bit of a party.”

The “Wake Me Up” recording artist went on to share that, because he was in Compton with The Game, he felt inclined to take a “tiny, tiny puff on something.” He told the hosts, “I was out. I was like, ‘I have to go home.’ This is like 2013 though. I don’t really do that at all. When in Rome, [right]?”

As HipHopDX reports, the legendary rapper announced in 2014 that he and Sheeran had a collaborative project coming. “[This] is gonna be crazy,” he said of their work at the time. “It happened with a tweet.”

“He tweeted something about Jesus Piece, I responded, we exchanged numbers on the DM, and then we got in the studio. We were just planning to record one song; we ended up doing like seven.”

Though all of their songs have yet to be released, we did hear “Roadside” and “City of Sin” on The Game’s Born 2 Rap album back in 2019 – read more about that here, and listen to Ed Sheeran’s full interview on Fitzy & Wippa below.

