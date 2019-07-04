mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ed Sheeran Goes Rock On "BLOW" With Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

Alex Zidel
July 04, 2019 10:51
Ed Sheeran drops another new single ahead of "No.6 Collaborations Project."


British singer Ed Sheeran has accomplished so much in his career. The man is a bonafide pop superstar and everything he releases is bound to be certified either gold or platinum. He's loved worldwide and with his next project, he will be breaking boundaries by pushing genre limitations. No longer are we dealing with acoustic guitar Ed. On No.6 Collaborations Project, we're set to get trap Ed, pop Ed, and even rock Ed.

With the complete body of work arriving next week, Ed Sheeran has been teasing his next single from No.6, following up on his collaborations with Khalid, PnB Rock, and Justin Bieber. This time, the vocalist is hitting the studio with Bruno Mars and country artist Chris Stapleton for "BLOW." The track will be hitting global streaming services at midnight but it's already available in select international markets. Alternatively, you can preview the predominantly rock song below if you're not situated overseas. 

This is one of the heavier songs we've ever heard from Ed and Bruno Mars. It fits right into Stapleton's wheelhouse but this is quite a departure for both Mars and Sheeran. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm feelin' like a bullet jumpin' out a gun
I'm feelin' like a winner, I feel like the one
You're doing something to me, you're doing something strange
We'll jump back, talk to me woman
You make me wanna make a baby, baby, uh

