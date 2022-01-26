A hot topic that has been the center of conversations in recent years is mental wellness. You can find social media platforms issuing statements and implementing strategies about how to curtail cyberbullying or false representations pertaining to body image. Many online users have opted to delete certain apps to avoid a potential mental health decline, but many times, living in a technology, social media-driven world is a necessity for some.

Ed Sheeran is one of the most celebrated voices in Pop music and although much of that success is owed to social media trends and viral moments, he has made it clear that he hasn't carried around a cellphone since 2015.



Paul Kane / Stringer / Getty Images

While chatting with The Collector's Edition podcast, Sheeran claimed that he doesn't have a cellphone because it was damaging to his mental health.

"I got really, really overwhelmed and sad with the phone. I just spent my whole time in a very low place," he said. Sheeran claimed that he would become stressed when answering texts.

"It was, like, a veil just lifted... I didn't so much cut contact with people, I just limit contact with people," he said. "Now, I have an email... and every few days, I'll sit down and open up my laptop and I'll answer 10 emails at a time... And then I'll go back to living life and I don't feel overwhelmed by it."

He added that the greatest part about no longer having a phone "is the moments that I have with the people I love in person, uninterrupted."

