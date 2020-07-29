There was a time when you couldn't breathe without hearing or seeing something related to British pop singer Ed Sheeran. The award-winning vocalist was praised by fans of all music genres, but recently, the now-married star has been shying away from the spotlight. He did announce previously that he was taking a bit of a break from music, and now he's returned with an explanation of what led to his decision.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

While discussing his personal life for Hay House Chasing the Present Summit, Ed Sheeran talked about a few of his struggles. “I have a very addictive personality,” the 29-year-old said. “I would stay up and drink all night. The buses would park underneath arenas and I’d sleep on the bus all day and then wake up and then come out, do the show, drink, get back on the bus. I didn’t see sunlight for like maybe like four months.”