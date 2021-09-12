mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ed Sheeran Delivers Catchy New Single "Shivers"

Alexander Cole
September 12, 2021 10:24
Image via Ed Sheeran

Shivers
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to release his new album "Equals."


Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and whenever he releases a new album, it is a big deal. His songs always seem to top the charts and even if you don't like his music, you can't deny his superstardom. Next month, Sheeran will be releasing a brand new album called Equals, and to get fans excited for this project, he has been releasing a plethora of singles. His latest is called "Shivers" and it even comes with a music video.

As you will immediately hear from this track, it has that catchy Ed Sheeran sound to it as we get your typical pop production and powerful hooks. At times, Sheeran will take fans down a sadder path although, on this song, the artist remains upbeat throughout. Overall, it's a solid effort, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me thÐµ shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And whÐµn they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back

Ed Sheeran
