Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project has finally arrived in all of its glory, fronting some major features from Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper, Camila Cabello, H.E.R. and lots more. One track in particular, "Remember The Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent has just one line that has revealed to Ed's fans that he's officially a married man.



Stephen Pond/Getty Images

"Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick," Ed says on the track. In a recent conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Ed explained how the lyrics were created even before he and Cherry Seaborn got married.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he said. "So I said, 'Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.' And I was like 'cause someone's going to hear that and be like 'Oh they're married,' and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it's already come out."

He added of his wife: "I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I'm just like, 'Why the f--ck are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me. And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me,'" he says. "And I just find that amazing."

Stream the full tape here.