Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, & Chris Stapleton Deliver "BLOW" Visuals

Let them blow your mind.

Last week, Ed Sheeran pulled a surprise from his bag-o-tricks when he unveiled "BLOW," a new collaboration between himself, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton. The song subverted fan expectation almost immediately, as the sound of riotous electric guitars rang out, a far cry from their traditional sound. Yet it's no surprise the trifecta opted to have a little fun on this one, and what better way to let off some steam than unleashing the electric guitar?

Today, "BLOW" has earned some Bruno Mars directed visuals, which finds an all-female rock band delivering a spirited performance at Los Angeles' storied Viper Room venue. The clip finds each party replaced by a pseudo-doppelganger, who hold it down with an impressive stage presence, led by America's Next Top Model contestant Cherish Waters. As far as music videos go, it's relatively simple, driven by the sheer charisma and energy of the makeshift band. Were you feeling this one?

Collaborations No 6 drops this Friday, July 12th.