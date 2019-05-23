Despite primarily operating in the realms of both pop and folk music, Ed Sheeran has earned the respect of many in the hip-hop community. From collaborating with Eminem, to remixing Tory Lanez singles, to earning himself a Dreamchasers endorsement from Meek Mill, Sheeran has kept it real where the culture is concerned; he even survived a tete-a-tete with Charlamagne Tha God during a Breakfast Club interview. With a new Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock assisted single on the way, Big Ed has officially announced the imminent arrival of his upcoming No. 6 Collaborations album.

Picking up where his 2011 No. 5 Collaborations Project left off, Ed took to Instagram to reveal the upcoming July release date, chiming in with a couple of thoughts on his making-of process. "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project," he reflects. "Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make."

Look for No 6. Collaborations to arrive on July 12th, with the newest official single hitting worldwide markets at midnight. Check out the album cover below, as well as the mysterious tracklist; it wouldn't be surprising to see this one unveiled on a piecemeal basis in the coming months. You looking forward to Sheeran's imminent return?