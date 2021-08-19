mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ed Sheeran Announces New Album & Releases A Tear-Jerker Track, "Visiting Hours"

Kyesha Jennings
August 19, 2021 12:42
884 Views
23
4
Ed SheeranEd Sheeran
Ed Sheeran

Visiting Hours
Ed Sheeran

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
57% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Ed Sheeran officially debuted a new emotional single, "Visiting Hours" and announced a new album is coming this October.


After a brief hiatus, Ed Sheeran has announced he is releasing a new album in October. Two years have passed since he has released a project and it's been four years since his last full-length solo album. The fourth installment in his “symbol album” series, "=" (Equals) will be available October 29, Sheeran shared on his Instagram Live (August 19th). The album has been influenced by his most recent life experiences of getting married, having a baby, and losing a close friend. "I think it's the best bit of work that I've done. It's cohesive and it feels great," the singer shared. 

The album will have 14-tracks and the emotionally charged song "Visiting Hours," though not a single, was released directly after the Instagram Live was posted. According to Sheeran, the next single is to be released on September 10th. The "Shape of You" singer shared that this particular song is "really dear to [his] heart and one of [his] favorite songs on the album." Bound to make any listener cry, the relatable lyrics, which were written about his mentor and friend, Michael Gudinski, imagine the two being able to reconnect in heaven. 

“I wish that heaven had visiting hours / So I can just swing by and ask your advice,” Sheeran sings on the track. The song was performed by Sheeran for the first time at Gudinski’s state memorial in March. Backing vocals on the recorded version are provided by Gudinski’s close friends, Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Verse 3

I wish that heaven had visiting hours
And I would ask them if I could take you home
But I know what they'd say, that it's for the best
So I would live life the way you taught me
And make it on my own

Watch the official performance of the Grammy-worthy "Visiting Hours" below.

Ed Sheeran
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  4
  884
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ed Sheeran News Music
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ed Sheeran Announces New Album & Releases A Tear-Jerker Track, "Visiting Hours"
34
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject