Ed Sheeran has seemingly been on the longest-running tour there ever was. The "Shape Of You" singer has performed more than 250 shows and played for nine million fans around the world since the tour began on March 16, 2017. During Ed's Ipswich, England show earlier this week, the singer told his adoring crowd that his performance would be his last for about 18 months.

"As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he told the audience, according to The Sun. "There is something very bittersweet about it."



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

"I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months," he added. The "I Don't Care" singer went on to list the numerous countries and continents he's had the privilege to perform in and how "in a weird way," the tour ending feels like "breaking up with a girlfriend that you've been with for years."

"Thank you to everyone who has given me a chance," he said. "This is my last song. I wrote this when I was 15 years old. See you in a few years time. Thank you."