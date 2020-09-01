In his first social media post of 2020, singer Ed Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to reveal that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had just welcomed their newborn daughter, Lyra, to the world last week.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x” he wrote.

After announcing his engagement to his childhood sweetheart in 2018, the notoriously private 29-year-old singer and longtime girlfriend, Seaborn, officially wed in January 2019. At the end of last year, Sheeran decided to take a break from music in order to focus on his personal life, and now, his new baby, who was a welcome surprise to his fans until the announcement of her birth.

The “Shape of You” singer’s post has been met with an outpouring of love from fans around the world.