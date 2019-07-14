Ed Sheeran & H.E.R Want Time Over Money In "I Don't Want Your Money"

Ed Sheeran collaborates with fellow songbird H.E.R for the track "I Don't Want Your Money." The two discuss the importance of time over money when it comes to romantic relationships and of course, they do not fail to impress us with their vocal prowess. The combination of their voices is a match made in heaven which only gets better with the uptempo instrumental underlying it all.

The track stems from Ed Sheeran's most recent body of work, No. 6 Collaboration Projectwhich calls on the help of several big names. Overall, Ed Sheeran's rollout for this project has been overwhelmingly good, unleashing a series of singles including "Cross Me," "I Don't Care" and "Remember The Name" with Eminem and 50 Cent. Running through this body of work is insanely enjoyable, bringing forth different vibes throughout the length of the album. Songs like "Take Me Back To London" are unexpected hits and the ones we expected to love, like "Antisocial" with Travis Scott, do not disappoint.

Quotable Lyrics

I thought it would have made me better in your dad's eyes

I'm busy stackin' up the paper for the bad times

'Cause, baby, you never know

I'm poppin right now, but there will come a day when I won't

