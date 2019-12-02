mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ecco2K Debuts "E" Project

Milca P.
December 01, 2019 20:09
E
Ecco2k

Ecco2K returns with a surprise debut.


Drain Gang member and Swedish-bred multihyphenate Ecco2K, born ask Arogundade, has quelled fans with the surprise arrival of his debut E project. The 12-track offering finds Ecco blending genres to deliver on an emotive work that channels Ecco's own life experiences. It makes for an autobiographical debut, adding yet another layer to Arogundade.

“Once you kind of reach the point when you realize that not fitting in is a strength, not a weakness,” he previously told VOGUE of his individuality. “it just kind of changes everything for you in your life and it changes everything you do.”

Get into E below.

