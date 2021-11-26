Hot 97 radio personality Ebro Darden is currently under fire because of something he said to singer Tinashe almost a decade ago, calling her "light-skinned with a ghetto ass name" during a 2013 interview.

A video of Ebro making the remark during an interview has gone viral on social media and the host has since apologized. In case you missed this when it happened, Peter Rosenberg seemingly tried to dead the topic when Ebro brought up Tinashe's last name, which is Kachingwe.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Well, her name is Tinashe," said Rosenberg in the video. "What's her last name?" asked Ebro. "She doesn't go by her last name!" replied Rosenberg. "I just want the people to know her last name," said Ebro.

Tinashe responded with her family name, which Ebro went on to make fun of.

"Now, can we point out how light-skinned she is with the ghetto ass name though?" disrespectfully said Ebro. "It's not a ghetto name," argued Rosenberg. "It's an African name. Her name's Zimbabwean. But my point is that's not ghetto, she has an African name."

Many are calling out Ebro for the resurfaced interview and praising Rosenberg for trying to shut down his ignorance. As the video continues to trend, Ebro has issued an apology to Tinashe.

"Yea this was a terrible joke, we were using the name skit for people to learn her origins… love Tinashe thats my homey still," he tweeted on Friday.

