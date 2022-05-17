Ebro Darden reacted to Freddie Gibbs allegedly getting jumped in Buffalo by associates of Benny The Butcher, saying that it's "solid" that he still got on stage to perform. The radio host discussed the incident on Twitter, Tuesday.

"Wait Freddie Gibbs was in Buffalo?" Ebro wrote in a tweet. "Ah this changes everything. He still got on stage? Nah …. That’s solid."

In response to a user who claimed that Ebro was trying to turn Gibbs's "L" into a "W," he asked, "Is getting jumped an L or just paying the piper?"



Paul Morigi / Getty Images

While the brutal altercation went down on Saturday, when Gibbs was in town for a concert, the footage didn't surface online until Monday. Rumors quickly began to spread that the group snatched Gibbs's bunny rabbit chain; however, he later confirmed that he was still in possession of the piece.

While they've collaborated in the past, Gibbs and Benny have since grown apart. In March, Gibbs remarked that their collaborations “came and went.”

As for why there's animosity between the two rappers, Benny recently admitted on Drink Champs that he's not sure what went wrong.

"It really ain't nothin', you know... I don't get to, like, into, like, rap relationships," he said. "A lot of times it don't be real, you feel what I'm sayin'? So it's like, I guess that n***a put a tweet up or some weird shit and I don't know why he did that shit."

When NORE said that he was under the impression they were friends, Benny replied, "That's what I thought."

Check out Ebro's tweet below.