RiFF RAFF is certainly among the game's more outlandish personalities, with a rapper's unapologetic demeanor and a wrestler's bombastic flair for drama. Today, an incensed Jody Highroller took it upon himself to challenge Ebro Darden to a duel, hitting Twitter to lay out the terms.

"I WiLL SLiDE YOUR BiTCHAZZ THRU THE ROPES LET ME KNOW WHEN YOU ARE READY TO CATCH THiS FENDi FADE YOU OWE ME MONEY PU$$Y @OldManEbro," he writes, alluding to an unpaid debt. No stranger to confrontation, Darden met RiFF's fighting words with defiant laughter. "I knew you was looking for promo," retorts the radio host, clearly unwilling to participate in any sort of celebrity boxing antics.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ebro's dismissal appeared to enrage RiFF RAFF further. "iM LOOKiN TO GET PAiD FOR KNOCKiNG YOUR WEAK ASS OUT iN FRONT OF THE WORLD ON PAY PER ViEW AND YOU ARE LAUGHiNG BECUZ YOU ARE A COWARD AND YOUR PARENTS RAiSED A GOSSiP QUEEN BiTCH BOY THAT KNOWS SUCKED UNCOUNTABLE AMOUNT OF DiCKS TO SOMEHOW BE AT APPLE MUSiC WHERE U DONT DESERVE," he responds.

To his credit, Ebro kept the same defiant energy. "Not that deep for me," replies Darden. "Letting your pro wrestling crazy-ass beat on me for entertainment. Im not a clown show like you." "SHUT UP PU$$Y, YOU ARE FAKE AF," replied Jody, strictly unwavering in his position. "YOU ARENT A MAN YOU ARE A PU$$Y iN REAL LiFE. You little gossip queen podcast boy."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"You wanna fight because the truth of your blackface for money hurts that bad?" laughs Ebro. The claim clearly struck a nerve with RiFF RAFF, who directly called on Apple Music to intervene. "WHY DO YOU HAVE THiS RACiST PUSSY PiECE OF SHiT ON YOUR PLATFORM @AppleMusic???How is he allowed to be in charge of anything related to music ??"

If anyone is wondering how this might have started, it would appear that a previous Ebro tweet played a role in sparking the rapper's rage. RiFF RAFF shared a screencap of the tweet, in which Ebro accused him of "spoofing" black culture and turning in a "doo doo" performance. "If you are on a large platform like @AppleMusic and you feel the need to use your PUSSY BOY PODCAST opinion to try to slander me then I have to see if u want to take it to the ring," adds Jody. "But u are a bitch. And you don’t want to fight. So it’s whatever carry on with your weak ass day."

Check out some of the pleasantries exchanged below.