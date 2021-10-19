There have been thousands of reality show moments that have captivated audiences and the wave is only intensifying. No one knew what to expect from reality television in those early days of its popularity, but VH1 and MTV were instrumental in helping put a certain type of docuseries on the map. Now, every network uses reality TV as a tool to rake in viewers and the concept has helped shaped careers for hundreds of entertainers.

Attorney Eboni K. Williams is known for sharing the State of the Culture stage on Revolt, but she also has joined the cast of Bravo's megahit series, Real Housewives of New York. Williams visited The View where Whoopi Goldberg asked her why she would want to make the shift to reality TV, especially given its reputation.

Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

"I think that reality TV owes everything to Black women. I think it's built on the backs of Black women and I think that Black women actually have so much to gain from the medium, if used properly," said Williams.

"I think that, for better or worse, there is nothing like the impact of reality television. I think we all thought that it would be a hit it and quit it thing, maybe fifteen years ago. We're on thirteen seasons of [Real Housewives of New York]. Fifteen seasons, sixteen seasons of [Real Housewives of Orange County]. It's not going anywhere, so if you can't beat 'em, maybe it's time to join 'em."

Williams was asked to clarify her remarks about reality television and its relationship to Black women. "The most iconic moments on these reality TV shows [like] Real Housewives of Atlanta, from Nene Leakes, these icons," Williams answered.

"And I do think it has been an opportunity to show a different kind of Black womanhood. I think Black women are some of the most misunderstood demographics in our nation, and to be able to represent the kinds of Black women that I know, the kinds of Black women that I'm in sorority with, the kinds of Black women I went to school with...it's been an honor."

Watch Williams explained her thoughts below.