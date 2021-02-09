Ebhoni Releases A Brand New Single "X-Ting"

We're just days away from Valentine's Day. For most couples living together, this will be just another day in the pandemic but for all the single ladies, there's a good chance that your ex is looking to have that old thing back. Ebhoni slid through with an appropriate anthem for the times with her latest single, "X-Ting." Carried by the production's soft guitar and dancehall rhythm, Ebhoni sprinkles in regional slang to dismiss all of those exes that have been ringing her line up. Of course, it also has some sound advice for all the ladies dealing with relationship troubles around this time of year: "A hot gyal never takes back a wasteman."

Ebhoni's riding high in 2021 already with "X-Ting" following the release of January's "Hit This." Peep the latest from Ebhoni below.

Quotable Lyrics

My ex-ting callin'

I don't know, should I press decline

Rum got me drunk out my mind

