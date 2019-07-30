Ebhoni Is Done With Men Who Are Scared Of Commitment On "Cook Food"

Following her singles "T.G.M" and "Drama," Toronto R&B singer Ebhoni has returned with another song titled "Cook Food." The 19-year-old songbird has been self-releasing her tracks within this last year, all in preparation for her forthcoming project that's slated for release in the Fall.

On "Cook Food," Ebhoni shares a story of a relationship that lacks reciprocation. She wants her man to stand up and do right by her, but he can't bring himself to commit. All the while, she makes sure that she doesn't lose herself over love.

“When you think of 'Cook Food,' it brings you a feeling of ‘HOME’ and comfort," she says of the inspiration behind the track. "You know someone made that out of LOVE for you. That's what these guys be on - they know you're the one who is really going to love and care for them and do them right, but yet they still want to test you and do some messed up sh*t. ‘You say you love me like 'Cook Food' but only when he in a good mood..., which is straight facts. They still want that greasy ass meal when they got something good for them at home.”