mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ebhoni Flips A Classic PND Record For "Weston & Leona"

Aron A.
May 02, 2021 16:51
13 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Weston & Leona
Ebhoni

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Toronto's Ebhoni takes it back to the ends on "Weston & Leona."


PartyNextDoor deserves his flowers for his quiet impact on the world of R&B. The OVO signee shifted R&B with the release of his debut project and since then, his penmanship and production have been heard across some of the biggest records of the past 10 years.

Rising Toronto R&B singer Ebhoni has been riding high off of the release of her latest project X but this week, she blessed fans with a new track that flips a classic PartyNextDoor track "Break From Toronto" that samples Miguel's "Girl With The Tattoo." Ebhoni brings the liveliness out of the record with infectious an dancehall rhythm that sits beneath the sample and a whole lotta swag to complement it.

Check out the latest offering from Ebhoni below.

Quotable Lyrics
Everything, I do it hard
'Cause I ain't have shit from the start
Put in work just like Dave do
Stu long ass hours, fuck a curfew

Ebhoni
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  13
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Ebhoni
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ebhoni Flips A Classic PND Record For "Weston & Leona"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject