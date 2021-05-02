Ebhoni Flips A Classic PND Record For "Weston & Leona"

PartyNextDoor deserves his flowers for his quiet impact on the world of R&B. The OVO signee shifted R&B with the release of his debut project and since then, his penmanship and production have been heard across some of the biggest records of the past 10 years.

Rising Toronto R&B singer Ebhoni has been riding high off of the release of her latest project X but this week, she blessed fans with a new track that flips a classic PartyNextDoor track "Break From Toronto" that samples Miguel's "Girl With The Tattoo." Ebhoni brings the liveliness out of the record with infectious an dancehall rhythm that sits beneath the sample and a whole lotta swag to complement it.

Check out the latest offering from Ebhoni below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything, I do it hard

'Cause I ain't have shit from the start

Put in work just like Dave do

Stu long ass hours, fuck a curfew

